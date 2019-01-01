Sony Sugar goalkeeper John Waw ruled out for four months after a successful operation

The Sony custodian underwent a successful operation to correct a swelling and meniscus tear on the knee

Sony Sugar goalkeeper John Waw is expected to sit out for at least four months after successful knee surgery.

Waw, who joined Sony from Chemelil Sugar in June 2018, has not played any part for the Millers this season after he picked a second and third-grade meniscus tear on his left knee in the pre-season.

The experienced custodian underwent a successful operation on Thursday to correct a swelling and meniscus tear.

Waw, who was discharged a day later has since told Goal.com that doctors have recommended at least four-month rest.

“They (Doctors) told me four to six months but am yet to know exactly how long I will be out though I’ve been responding well,” Waw told Goal.