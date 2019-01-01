Sony Sugar FC confirm there will be no more walkovers

The Sugar Millers have confirmed they will honour their remaining games to avoid being relegated to the second tier

FC have confirmed they will not hand any more walkovers in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Sugar Millers are currently under financial crisis and have failed to honour matches against AFC and FC.

Earlier in the week, KPL CEO Jack Oguda confirmed any team failing to honour three top tier games will be relegated.

“The rules are very clear if you miss three matches in the top-flight, then you are relegated,” Oguda told Goal on Tuesday.

“We have told the teams the same and they know. It is upon them to try as hard as they can to avoid going down. We don’t have any solution for now because we are yet to secure a sponsor.”

On Friday, Sony Sugar through their medial liaison Rodgers Odhiambo confirmed the club will not skip any more league games.

"We understand where we are currently, and do not want to take any more risks," Odhiambo told Goal.

"The game between us and Kisumu All-Stars this weekend will be played, the management has confirmed. Despite the tough economic challenges Sony are facing, we are finding a solution to ensure there are no more walkovers from the team."

Sugar are the other team who have failed to honour a league match so far this season.

The Lake basin-based side failed to turn up for their away game against FC last weekend.