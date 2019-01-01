Sony Sugar FC coach James Nandwa reveals his expectations against KCB FC

Nandwa believes the Sugar Millers are ready to claim maximum points against the visiting Bankers in KPL opener

head coach James Nandwa is anticipating a tough clash against in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) opener on Saturday.

The Sugar Millers were a tough nut to crack at home in the 2018/19 season, and it contributed to their fifth-place finish. The tactician is aware of the threat posed by the Bankers but he is keen to start on a positive note in front of the home fans.

“This will be a very tough game for us and them as well because nobody likes to lose the opening game,” Nandwa told Goal on Thursday.

“Most of the players we had last season left, the majority of the squad is new but we have prepared well and winning the first game will be an advantage. It will be a perfect gift for our supporters especially at home.”

The former Harambee Stars coach is not expecting to find it easy against the visitors.

“[KCB] have made several signings, quality ones and they also want to come here and cause an upset. It is going to be an entertaining and tactical game, but playing at home gives us an added advantage.”

The match will be played at Awendo Green Stadium from 3 pm (EAT).