Sony Sugar coach Samuel Odhiambo: The referee helped Gor Mahia

The win enabled the Kenyan champions to open an eight-point gap at the summit of the 18-team table

assistant coach Samuel Odhiambo is irked with the way the match between his team and was officiated.

K’Ogalo came from behind to snatch a 3-2 win and extend their lead at the summit of the table by eight points. The 'Sugar Millers’ tactician is, however, not happy with the level of officiating by the referees during the match.

“Even the penalty the referee gave them was not a genuine one; the second goal was also offside. Let us be honest, if we really want to develop football in our country, this is not the right way, it hurts," Odhiambo told Goal in an interview.

“We have prepared the team well only for a few individuals to decide the outcome of the game, it is unacceptable.”

The result means Gor Mahia has collected maximum points from the Awendo-based side this season after they won the revese fixture 2-0.