Sony Sugar coach Odhiambo: We need to finish off Sofapaka

head coach Patrick Odhiambo is confident that his charges will claim maximum points against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Sugar Millers settled for a draw against in their latest match played on Thursday to move seventh on the log with 37 points.

However, coach Odhiambo was not impressed with the outcome and feels his team can get a win against Batoto ba Mungu.

“Against Tusker we played well, had a good build up but ended up wasting chances. We were a bit slow in the final third, reluctant in finishing the good moves that we created,” Odhiambo told Goal in an interview.

“That should not happen in our next game, it has been long since we last won a game but I feel we can do it against Sofapaka. We want a win and I am sure we can get it if we rectify the mistakes we made in our previous match.”

Sony Sugar held the 2009 league champions to a barren draw when they last met in the league.