Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo reveals the target for the season

Since losing to Gor Mahia in Kisumu last month, the Sugar Millers have scored four goals and conceded two

head coach Patrick Odhiambo has reiterated that his main target this season is to see his side end the campaign in a better position.

Finishing the season in a better place on the Kenya Premier League (KPL) table, Odhiambo says, shows that the team has grown.

Since going down to , they have registered consecutive wins against Posta and with a scoreline of 2-1 in both matches.

“Our biggest target is to end the current season on a better footing than we did in the last one. If we actually finish up the table than the previous seasons, that shows the team is growing and if we are growing then it means we are doing better,” Odhiambo told Goal in an interview on Friday.

“The squad that I have now is capable of achieving just that because we have the experienced players and those that are young but are willing to learn from their senior team-mates.

"The likes of our captain (Enock) Agwanda are lads that we are really looking forward to helping the junior members of the team.”

At the moment the Millers are two positions higher on the log than they finished last season. After round 22, Sony are seventh with 34 points while they finished last season in ninth on 45 points.

They have already claimed two more wins than last season, ahead of Sunday's match against AFC in the league.