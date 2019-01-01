Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo: It hurts to lose talented Derrick Otanga

The Sugar Millers have already lost two key players this transfer window to newly promoted side Wazito FC

head coach Patrick Odhiambo admits that it is painful to see striker Derrick Otanga and keeper Kevin Omondi leave the club.

The two players have joined newly promoted side Wazito in long term contracts after starring performances in the just concluded Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Odhiambo says the two players were exceptional at the club, and that is why they were being chased by other teams.

"No team likes to lose its best players, and that is our case here; it hurts to see Otanga and Omondi leave,” Odhiambo told Goal in an interview on Saturday.

“They have been one of our key players, and they immensely contributed to our success last season. We had an agreement with them that if a team shows interest, we will let them go, and we had to honor that.”

Odhiambo, who has been linked with a move to , is, however, optimistic that the Sugar Millers will find worthy replacements.

“We have many talented players in Nyanza region, and it is a matter of time before we get worthy replacements. It is our nature to nurture the massive talents out here.”

The team is aiming at reciprocating last season’s Top 5 achievements when the new season begins.