Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo: I am ready to fill the void at Gor Mahia

K’Ogalo are in search of an assistant coach to work with Hassan Oktay following the exit of former player Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno

head coach Patrick Odhiambo says he will not hesitate to take the assistant coaching post at if he gets a chance.

The tactician was among several coaches who were interviewed for that position following Zedekiah Otieno's resignation early this month.

Odhiambo says it is a dream for every local tactician to join K’Ogalo, and he is not an exception.

“If I got a chance to join Gor Mahia for sure, I will not turn it down for obvious reasons,” Odhiambo told Goal in an interview on Saturday.

“It is a club that every coach wants to be associated with because of their rich history and success; without doubt, it is the biggest team we have in the country.

“Yes, I did an interview with them, but no feedback yet; I hope it will be a positive one, but even if it will not be the case, I am happy at least my effort has been recognized.”

Odhiambo led Sony Sugar from relegation struggles in the 2018 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season to a top-five finish.