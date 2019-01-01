Sony Sugar coach Nandwa blames Zoo FC chairman Ochieng for KPL expulsion

The Sugar Millers were ultimately ejected from the top-tier for failing to honour three matches in the ongoing season

head coach James Nandwa has blamed Zoo FC chairman Ken Ochieng for his club's expulsion from the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Sony Sugar were demoted from the top-tier after they failed to arrive on time at the Kericho Green Stadium for their match against Zoo FC.

Nandwa now claims Zoo's chairman Ochieng did not want the game to be played even after the match officials had tasked the officials from the two teams to negotiate and agree on whether the match was to go on.

“Although we had travel hitches, we did our best and managed to arrive at the match venue a few minutes past the designated kick-off time,” Nandwa told Radio Jambo.

“As we were on our way, we kept communicating with the match officials assuring them of our plan to honour the fixture. We knew the match was to start at 15:00 and was later moved to 16:00 but we arrived seven minutes later.”

The former Thika United head coach added they explained to Ochieng the dire consequences the Sugar Millers were to face if the match was not going to be played at all.

“We learned Zoo had already been given the walkover upon arrival and the referees told us to talk to Zoo's chairman [Ochieng] but he did not want to engage us at all,” he added.

“We did our best to explain to him that even if they get the free points and Sony Sugar get expelled from the league, Zoo stood a chance of losing bigger because they were going to get their points deducted in the end.”

Nandwa claims his players and their Zoo counterparts had no problems with playing at all but Ochieng's stance proved a stumbling block.

“Zoo players and match officials had no problem if the two clubs could reach into an agreement to play the match but he [Ochieng] never wanted to negotiate with us,” concluded the tactician.

“But I can assure everyone we tried our best to honour the match because we even arrived at the venue despite big challenges although slightly late.”

The KPL went on to expel the 2005/06 league champions and AFC , and Zoo had their points deducted for benefitting from walkovers from the Sugar Millers.