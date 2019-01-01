Sony Sugar and Chemelil Sugar will be relegated if they skip three matches – Oguda

The league’s top official sends a warning to clubs skipping matches they will be relegated to the lower league

The Kenyan Premier League Limited ( ) have warned struggling clubs in the top league they risk being relegated if they give walkovers for three matches.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has particularly singled out and Sugar as the teams which will be relegated to the National Super League (NSL) if they don’t honour their league matches.

“The rules are very clear if you miss three matches in the top-flight, then you are relegated,” Oguda told Goal on Tuesday.

“We have told the teams the same and they know. It is upon them to try as hard as they can to avoid going down. We don’t have any solution for now because we are yet to secure a sponsor.”

Sony Sugar are on the brink having missed two matches against AFC and while Chemelil have failed to honour one match against FC.

Oguda is, however, optimistic they will soon get a new sponsor to run the league.

“We are still working round the clock to get a new sponsor. We are knocking on several doors and I hope soon, one door will open,” Oguda continued.

“I don’t think we should give up. We have better goodwill outside here because most people are following the Kenyan league, so I am hoping soon we will have someone to take over as title sponsors.”

“The league will continue this weekend and we hope clubs which are struggling will get a short term solution and honour their matches.”

Chemelil will be at home against Kakamega while Sony will entertain Kisumu All-Stars at Awendo Green Stadium.