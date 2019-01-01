Sony Sugar aims to deny Gor Mahia third straight league win in Kisumu

The Kisumu match is one of five matches to be played on Wednesday as the league enters week 20

coach Patrick Odhiambo has promised to deploy an attacking approach in their Premier League ( ) match against in Kisumu on Wednesday.

The tactician insists they are targeting maximum points from the Kenyan champions, who are currently sitting top of the log on 41 points.

“We will play our usual game and usual tactics that is always based on high-pressing and intensive attacking. We know we can win the match not only because we are the home team but also because we have prepared well especially in the training sessions," Odhiambo told Goal.

“I am very convinced that we can pick the win and therefore, move up the table. I have been doing player rotation because I understand how important it is for some to rest and the others to play. That helps in team growth and player gelling."

Article continues below

“Our season target remains the same: to finish in a better position than we did last season. That would show that we are improving as a team.”

The Sugar Millers have already amassed 28 points and are seventh on the log.