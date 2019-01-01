Sony claims maximum points against Nzoia in the KPL 'Sugar Derby'

The James Nandwa-led team bounced back from their KPL opening loss on Saturday

have defeated 2-1 in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Saturday afternoon.

Coach James Nandwa needed a win to motivate his charges who had fallen 3-0 against in their league opener two weeks ago. This time around, the Awendo based side meant business and it took their hosts 40 minutes to realize it.

James Kasibante brought in a sumptuous cross, and Stephen Onyango perfectly headed the ball home to hand his team a well-timed lead. The visitors were at it again in the 65th minute, this time around Solomon Omollo capitalizing on shaky defending to double the advantage.

Nzoia kept pushing for a consolation goal and they were rewarded with eight minutes to go courtesy of Brian Wepo. However, Sony held on to bag their first three points of the season.

In other results, moneybags Wazito FC recorded their second consecutive draw in the KPL after holding to a barren draw. The hosts had numerous chances to get a goal but good goalkeeping and indecisiveness cost them.

and played to a 0-0 draw in another top tier game staged at Ruaraka Stadium in Nakuru. Batoto ba Mungu had suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Posta in their league opener and were desperate for a win on Saturday.

However, the disciplined Soldiers remained compact and ensured they collected their fourth point this season following their initial 2-0 win against promoted Kisumu All-Stars.