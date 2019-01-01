Son's reaction to Gomes injury was 'over the top' - Collymore

The South Korean was being disingenuous with his behaviour in the aftermath to the injury he inadvertently caused, the pundit says

Son Heung-min went 'over the top' with his emotional reaction to Andre Gomes' injury in a problem symptomatic of today's footballers, according to Stan Collymore.

's South Korean international was in tears after his tackle on opponent Gomes resulted in the Portuguese midfielder falling awkwardly on Serge Aurier and suffering a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle.

While Collymore believes distress in that situation is standard behaviour, the former star accused Son of exaggerating his emotions following the incident in order to soften public opinion and he thinks it's a problem rife throughout the sport.

"I am not saying [Son and Aurier] shouldn’t have been upset or shown distress, because these are normal human emotions," Collymore wrote in the Mirror.

"They way Son reacted made it look like he thought football — the referee, the authorities, fans at home and in the crowd, opponents – was going to come down on him like a ton of bricks, even though we could all see he didn’t deliberately go out to cause Gomes’ injury.

"For a while now, I have been bothered that players and managers seem to think they must show an extreme version of their emotions because of the comeback they will get if they do not.

"Nowadays, footballers seemingly have to go over the top to present themselves before the court of public opinion and that needs to stop."

With Gomes expected to miss the next six months, Collymore revealed he suffered the same injury while playing for in 2000.

However, he played down the seriousness of Gomes' fracture-dislocation and talked up his own quick recovery.

"His fracture will likely be an inch or two long, not too bad," Collymore said.

"The bad part of the injury will be the fact the ankle ligaments have been strained and torn — they will need a lot of massaging to stop them going gluey and to ensure they grow back, which they will.

"I had a titanium plate fitted to get me back playing again and I did it in six weeks and two days, which I was very proud of."