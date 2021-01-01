'Son's future is not a problem' - Mourinho confident Tottenham star will sign new contract

The Portuguese expects the South Korean to commit to fresh terms with Spurs once the coronavirus crisis passes

Son Heung-min's future at Tottenham is "not a problem", according to Jose Mourinho, who says he's confident that the forward will sign a new contract with the club.

Tottenham halted a three-match losing streak by beating West Brom 2-0 on Sunday, with Son rounding off the scoring with a trademark finish after Harry Kane's opener.

The South Korean now has 13 Premier League goals to his name this season, and although he is still waiting for an extension offer, Mourinho is optimistic that Spurs will tie him down to fresh terms when the financial uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

What was said?

Asked to address Son's situation after watching his side beat West Brom, Mourinho told the media: “Son is not a problem. He has a contract still for a couple of years if I am not wrong, maybe even three. I believe, just to wait for the right moment to do it.

“Probably this situation with the world where we are, the Covid situation, I do not think it is the right moment for players and clubs to discuss contracts with so many people losing jobs and not working and difficulties.

“I believe that when the sun shines again for the world, I believe the club and Sonny they are going to arrive quite easily to a conclusion.”

When does Son's contract expire?

Son, who joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million ($30m) in 2015, signed a bumper new deal two-and-a-half years ago which tied him to the club until 2023.

The 28-year-old still has 29 months left to run on that agreement, but Spurs are reportedly set to make sure that he remains on their books beyond that by increasing his earnings to £200,000 per week.

Article continues below

What is Son's Spurs record?

Son's latest effort against West Brom took his tally of goals for the 2020-21 campaign to 17 across all competitions, just one less than he managed in the whole of last season, while he has also set up a further 10 goals for his team-mates.

The Korean attacker's overall record for the club now reads 102 goals and 57 assists from 261 matches, and he will have the chance to increase that number when Tottenham take on Everton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Further reading