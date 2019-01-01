'Son's eyelash was offside' - VAR slammed yet again as Tottenham see Aurier goal controversially ruled out

Spurs appeared to have doubled their lead against the Foxes in the second half, only for VAR to intervene and tilt the game on its head

Leicester may have pulled off an impressive comeback to beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday, but it was the goals that were not counted that dominated discussion after the Premier League clash.

The Foxes thought they had taken an early lead at the King Power Stadium when Wilfred Ndidi turned the ball into the back of the net, but a VAR review revealed Ayoze Perez had been offside earlier in the move.

It was who broke the deadlock through Harry Kane just before the half-hour mark, but the video replay system came back to haunt the visitors in the second half.

Serge Aurier appeared to have doubled his side's lead when he lashed past Kasper Schmeichel, but the celebrations were cut short when the footage was reviewed at Stockley Park, where it was decided that Son Heung-min was offside.

But the call looked harsh on Mauricio Pochettino's team, as even the still images made it difficult to tell if Son's shoulder was ahead of the nearest defender's knee. Within five minutes of that incident, Leicester equalised and went on to find the winner through James Maddison.

It is the first match in the Premier League this season to have had more than one goal disallowed by VAR, but the Son call was enough to infuriate spectators, many of who feel that the technology is ruining the game.