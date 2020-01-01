Son sidelined for ‘a number of weeks’ as fractured arm adds to Spurs’ injury woes

The South Korea international is set to undergo surgery and will be joining fellow forward Harry Kane in the treatment room

have been dealt a fresh injury blow, with the club revealing that Heung-min Son is to be sidelined for “a number of weeks” after fracturing his arm.

The international has added to the fitness woes being endured by Jose Mourinho in the final third of the field.

Spurs have already seen talismanic frontman Harry Kane forced under the knife.

Initial reports suggested that the captain could return from hamstring surgery in April.

It has, however, also been claimed that Kane may be forced to sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

Son had been helping to provide cover for a prolific presence during his enforced absence, with a match-winning brace recorded in his last outing against .

The 27-year-old is, however, also heading for the treatment room at a crucial stage of the season.

A statement released on Spurs’ official website read: “Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm.

“The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

“Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.”

More to follow…