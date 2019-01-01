Son becomes top scoring Asian in Champions League history

The Tottenham star netted twice in the opening 10 minutes against Manchester City to set the record

star Son Heung-min has become the top scoring Asian in history with his quick-fire double against .

Spurs went down 1-0 in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg, with Raheem Sterling scoring City's fastest ever Champions League goal just three minutes and 51 seconds in the game.

But Tottenham's South Korean star popped up with goals in the seventh and 10th minutes to give his side the lead.

That lead wouldn't last long though in a wild first half, with Bernardo Silva levelling the match just a minute after Son's second and Sterling scoring his second and City's third 10 minutes after that.

Son, however, had already made history after he scored the game's only goal in the first leg in London last week.

With 12 goals, Son is now the leading goalscoring Asian in Champions League history, passing former Dynamo Kyiv star Maksim Shatskikh for the record.

It has been another prolific season for Son, with the 26-year-old having now reached 20 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season.

Wednesday's game saw other records set, with the frantic start setting the mark for the fastest four goals ever scored in a single Champions League match.

4 - Four goals in the opening 11 minutes of Manchester City vs Tottenham is the fastest four goals have ever been scored in a single Champions League match. Bonkers. #MCITOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2019

In addition, Son and Sterling's early goals meant Wednesday was the first time in Champions League history that two players have scored two goals in the first 21 minutes of the same game.