'Solskjaer's support is massive for me' - Pereira enjoying Man Utd's positive mindset

The 23-year-old has been given a bigger role since the Norwegian's appointment and hopes to repay the faith that has been shown in him

Andreas Pereira says the support he has received from coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played a “massive” role in his development.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an increase in playing opportunities since the former United striker took charge in December last year.

Although the attacking midfielder made his debut for the Red Devils in 2014, he had not made more than four Premier League appearances in a single season before his former academy coach was drafted in to replace Jose Mourinho.

The international went on to play 15 times in the English top-flight last term and has started two of the three league games he has featured in this season.

Pereira signed a new contract with the Old Trafford side in July and Solskjaer said he "has become an important member of the squad" as he praised his work ethic and character.

And the former academy star feels Solskjaer's positivity has helped him flourish.

“For me, [Solskjaer's support] has been massive,” he told The Independent.

“It’s very important to me that he speaks highly about me and I just want to do my best on the pitch to show the faith back to him. It’s very important for the young players to be given this confidence and, then if you have the chance, you have to take it with both hands."

The Belgian-born player has played in a number of positions since emerging from United's youth system, drifting between midfield and both wings, but he feels his versatility helps him cope with the demands of modern football.

“It’s difficult being a midfielder in today’s modern game,” he added. “For a midfielder now you have to be strong, fast and see the play very quickly. You have to be very versatile."

Pereira feels he is not the only one who has benefitted from the changes Solskjaer has made, as he believes the team's playing style and mindset have been improved since Mourinho was sacked.

“We have a very positive way of playing now. It’s a style I like a lot," he said. "We’re moving in the right direction and everyone has the same mindset so I think we can achieve great goals this season.”