Solskjaer will land Premier League post if Man Utd let him leave - Berbatov

The former Red Devils striker believes the interim manager is staking a serious claim to a full-time role, but is set to have no shortage of offers

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will land another Premier League post if Manchester United decide against handing him a permanent deal, says Dimitar Berbatov.

A former favourite was brought back to Old Trafford on an interim basis in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s dismissal.

He was appointed on a short-term contract through to the end of the season, with Molde still expecting him to return to a role in his native Norway when his time with the Red Devils comes to a close.

Berbatov, though, believes that an extended stay in England beckons, be that with United or at one of their top-flight rivals.

The former Red Devils striker told the Mirror of the job being overseen by Solskjaer – with five successive victories collected to date: “If United keep going like this – and there's no reason why they will stop performing – the job will surely be his.

“He's doing a great job. By the end of the season, as long as they keep playing like this, they should give him the job whether or not they finish in the top four.

“If they don’t, I'm sure that another Premier League team will give him the job. He's making his name once again in the top-flight and it’s great for him.

“When a club legend becomes your manager, he automatically gets the attention of the players, purely because he had been there and done that.

“When you are in the position of Ole, having scored so many goals and won so many trophies, he gets the attention.

“He doesn’t need to yell or scream to prove anything, he just gets it.

“From that point on, he needs to show them that they need to trust him, that he knows what he’s doing and, judging by the results and the way they play, it’s obviously working.”

While Solskjaer has enjoyed a faultless start to his United reign, his coaching credentials are set to be tested to the fullest on Sunday when he takes in a trip to fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham.

“This is the first real test,” added Berbatov, who also represented Spurs in his playing days.

“At some point, a loss is going to come and then it will be interesting to see how the new boss is going to react to the first one.

“Unless they don’t lose to the end of the season, of course. That really would be unbelievable.

“If Spurs can overcome the tiredness in their legs, they have a great chance of winning again.

“But United will be so confident after five wins in a row and they can win this if they play smart and exploit any fatigue Spurs might show.

“It’s going to be entertaining, I’m sure. A defeat for either would be a damaging blow to their season-long goals.”