Solskjaer: We deliberately get refereeing decisions wrong in training to prepare Man Utd players

The Red Devils saw a controversial VAR call go against them when they faced Tottenham last weekend but rallied to earn a 3-1 win against Spurs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United's coaching staff often get decisions intentionally wrong during training in order to steel the group's response to such calls going against them on matchday.

The former Red Devils striker made the admission in the wake of his side's 3-1 victory over Tottenham and former boss Jose Mourinho in the Premier League last weekend, when Edinson Cavani saw a would-be opener chalked off for a controversial incident in the build-up involving Scott McTominay and Son Heung-min.

United went on to rally from the frustration of the call and Son's subsequent strike, with Cavani finding the net in-between finishes for Fred and Mason Greenwood, and their manager has now opened up on how he prepares his team to overcome such calls.

What did Solskjaer say?

"Everybody knows that this group of players has so much footballing talent, but last weekend they really showed us what their mentality is all about," the Nowegian wrote in United Review ahead of his side's clash with Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"It would have been so easy to lose focus after having a brilliant goal from Edi disallowed, especially when we then fell behind so quickly, but the lads regrouped, kept calm and really showed their character by dominating the second half.

"How you react when decisions don't go your way is a test that is just part of football. We've frequently made deliberately bad refereeing decisions during training in order to remind the players that these things happen.

"Sometimes we do honestly get them wrong anyway, so we know what a hard job it is. I was really pleased to see them coming together in the face of adversity and reacting the right way."

Man Utd's prospects examined

Victory over Tottenham further increased the Red Devils' standing as the best of the rest behind runaway league leaders Manchester City, but the lack of silverware under Solskjaer remains a sticking point despite obvious improvements in team unity and form.

Article continues below

With all domestic chances for a trophy effectively concluded for the campaign, hopes now rest on success in the Europa League, with United looking to turn the frustration of their Champions League exit into a European honour they won under Mourinho before the Norwegian arrived.

To reach the final, they'll have to overcome Serie A side Roma however, who pose a greater threat than what Granada did in the quarter-finals.

Further reading