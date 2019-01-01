Solskjaer responds to Pochettino to Man Utd rumours & gives his verdict on Mourinho at Tottenham

The Norwegian was saddened to see a "good man" lose his job this week, but refuses to be drawn on speculation over his own future at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to ongoing rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino with his position at , while also offering his take on Jose Mourinho's return to the Premier League with .

Pochettino was relieved of his managerial duties at Spurs on Tuesday, after transforming the team into top-four regulars and finalists in just over five years at the helm.

The Argentine is not expected to be out of work for long, however, with , and all touted as possible next destinations for a highly sought-after coach.

It has also been suggested that Pochettino could succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford, but the Norwegian dismissed any fears over his job at a press conference on Friday.

"No, it [speculation] doesn’t bother me at all, I’ve got the best job in the world and if you’re in or out of a job you want this job, so it doesn’t really matter whatever happens around it," Solskjaer said.

"I’ve got to focus on my job at Manchester United, do it as well as we can, speak with Ed [Woodward] and the owners all the time about how we move forward and that doesn’t change if others change managers."

The United manager went on admit that "it's good" to have Mourinho back in the Premier League, before expressing sympathy towards Pochettino.

"It's good to have Jose back definitely - especially for you guys, maybe for me because you can talk and write about everything else," Solskjaer added.

"For Mauricio, it's always sad when one of your colleagues, a good man, you lose your job before Christmas."

The Red Devils resume their latest Premier League campaign on Sunday, with a tough trip to newly-promoted on the cards.

United are a point behind the Blades in the table after 12 fixtures and a further eight behind fourth-place in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Solskjaer acknowledges the task facing his side after a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign, but after securing five wins from six across all competitions before the international break, he is confident significant progress is being made.

"It’s a clear gap in the league between [United and the] top four and I don’t know how many teams within a range of three or four points," he said.

"It’s about consistency now, we turned a corner we felt performance-wise and results after the last international break but it’s so tight I’m just looking forward to this game - we need to have a good performance and result."