Solskjaer planning for next two transfer windows despite questions of Man Utd future

The Red Devils boss maintains that he has been given no indication from his board at Old Trafford that his position is under threat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning for the next two transfer windows at , with the Red Devils boss claiming to have no fears regarding his future.

It has been suggested that the Norwegian could be on borrowed time after failing to deliver the upturn in fortune demanded at Old Trafford.

The 1999 Treble winner says that is because long-term plans are being put in place, with there acceptance that some big calls in the recent past would impact on the present.

He believes the United board remain fully behind him, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward offering no indication that further change is being considered.

Instead, the Red Devils are looking to continue building for the future, with potential targets being indentified for 2020.

Solskjaer told reporters when quizzed on his position and the questioning of it: “I speak to Ed loads of times and we speak regularly. We’ve spoken so many times.

“We do have a plan and we have made some decisions in the short-term that would harm us but in the long-term would benefit us. And that’s part of the plan.

“But results are always the main thing and we can move forward quicker with results and performances. I am sure we will get there.

“But there’s planning for the next transfer window and summer transfer window.”

Pressed further on whether he believes he can turn things around, Solskjaer added: “I’ve never felt it’s too big for me and I’m confident in what we’re trying to do and with my staff.

“I’ve been so impressed, the coaching improvement is there to see for us and it is about starting to win games, start scoring goals, we need to create more chances because at the back I think we’ve looked solid but haven’t been adventurous enough, taken enough risks.

“If you watch the best teams around, they take more risks, make more runs and maybe the boys when they lose confidence they play safe and it’s my duty to say it’s not safety.”

United have taken just nine points from eight Premier League games this season, but Solskjaer insists the mood inside the camp is better than many on the outside believe.

Article continues below

He added ahead of a home date with title-chasing on Sunday: “We’ve come a long way on what you call the culture, the environment that we’re working in. It’s positive - the staff and players know when it’s Liverpool coming up, it’s a game that’s going to be watched by so many. When you sign for Manchester United this is the first one you look forward to against one of the main rivals and it’s a chance for them to, as I did a couple of times, get in the history books.

“The mood in a football club is always affected by results but it’s been better than expected within here and people that you meet can see what we’re trying to do.

“But winning games is the biggest thing, that breeds confidence. It’s a determined bunch of players and club but you can’t say we walk around smiling all the time.”