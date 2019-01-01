Solskjaer hopeful on Pogba but offers no guarantees regarding Man Utd future

The Red Devils boss is confident that the France international will be remaining at Old Trafford as transfer speculation builds around the midfielder

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba will be a player next season, but can offer no guarantees amid mounting talk of interest from .

As another inconsistent campaign from the international comes to a close, questions are once again being asked of his future.

The World Cup winner has been included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year , having registered 13 goals and nine assists, but has generated as much criticism as praise .

It is being suggested that the 26-year-old may now seek to take on a new challenge after three years back at Old Trafford, with La Liga giants Madrid closely monitoring his situation .

United, though, have no intention of parting with a prized asset who is considered to have plenty of potential for them to still unlock .

Solskjaer has said on the speculation surrounding Pogba: “You can’t guarantee anything in football but, yes, I think Paul is going to be here.

“I can assure you that he is very determined to be successful at United.

“That’s just the standards he sets because when he’s creating chances, scoring goals, doing loads of work... that’s just media, supporters, everyone looks to Paul: Could you have done better?

“He’s done fantastic for us, he’s a human being as well and we’re all the same, we want him to do well.

“He’s a leader in that dressing room and on the pitch for us. Back to if I can guarantee, I would say yes, I can guarantee but in life you can never, but he will be here as far as I’m concerned.”

While Solskjaer considers Pogba to be a “leader” in the United squad, plenty have questioned his claims to such a standing.

His current boss believes an all-action midfielder should not be compared to captains of the past, with the Red Devils’ class of 2019 seeking to do things slightly differently to those that have gone before them.

“I think you know as well the world has changed so you don’t have a Robbo [Bryan Robson], a [Roy] Keane or a Steve Bruce in our dressing room, we’re all different,” Solskjaer added on the leadership in his ranks.

“We have a squad full of talented players and leadership is so many different things.

“I loved playing under Roy Keane anyway, everyone here spoke about Robbo but we’re all different now, society is different.

“I don’t lead the way Sir Alex did, [Louis] van Gaal, [Jose] Mourinho, we’re all different leaders.”

United need inspiration from somewhere in their next outing, with fellow top-four hopefuls set to pay a visit to Old Trafford on Sunday with both sides chasing down qualification.