Solskjaer has restored Ferguson 'buzz' to Manchester United - Jones

The Red Devils defender has praised the impact made by a Norwegian coach since returning to Old Trafford and earning himself a permanent contract

defender Phil Jones has praised new permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for restoring a "buzz" not felt at the club since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

After a successful spell in temporary charge, Solskjaer signed a three-year deal last week to remain at Old Trafford.

During his period as caretaker boss, Solskjaer turned United into genuine contenders for a top-four spot, despite their chances previously looking bleak under Jose Mourinho.

However, it is not just the results that have improved after Solskjaer's arrival, with the atmosphere appearing to be better as the players are said to have reacted well to the Norwegian's personality .

Jones is one of few Ferguson recruits still in the squad almost six years on from the Scot's departure, and he feels the mood around the club is comparable to that era.

"I definitely feel the same sort of vibe about the place," Jones told reporters after Saturday's unconvincing 2-1 win over Watford .

"The same... the same buzz. The same... I don't know, like you can't really put your finger on it.

"But you can see similarities in that stage between now and back then. It's nice, it's refreshing and we're all enjoying it.

"It didn't matter whether it [Solskjaer signing a full-time contract] was last month, this month, next month, end of the season.

"I think we understand exactly what he wants, what he wants from us and vice-versa and it works.

"The players are enjoying their football. It's exciting, we're moving in the right direction. We've got some great footballers here. We want to learn and improve and get better and we will do."

Jones claims that Solskjaer is also capable of ruling in a Ferguson-esque manner , with an affable character prepared to show who is in charge when required.

Article continues below

The international added: “He's a manager.

“He's been around, he knows exactly the game inside out. If we need to be told, he's got it in him to tell us.”

United are next in action on Tuesday in the Premier League, as they travel to Molineux to take on .