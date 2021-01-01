Solskjaer gives update on Man Utd summer transfer plans, saying: We definitely need two or three players

The Red Devils are hoping to close the gap on Man City next season and challenge for the title but know it won't be possible without signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United need ‘two or three’ signings this summer if they have ambitions to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

United have finished second this term and are 12 points behind champions Manchester City with one final league game to play against Wolves this weekend.

The club have already begun work on their summer transfers and Solskjaer believes they need a number of fresh faces if they are to keep on improving.

What was said?

The United manager was asked about the club’s transfer plans for the coming window, saying: “We're planning as we normally do. It's not like end of season and let's see what we do, that's an ongoing process.

“We are looking at the squad, the players who are going to stay, those who might be leaving and I hope that we're going to strengthen with a few.. two or three players that we definitely need to challenge higher up in the table.

“We're still too far behind to think it is just going to come by itself.”

Where do Man Utd want to strengthen?

Centre-back, central midfield and right wing are all positions Solskjaer is keen to strengthen and the Norwegian refused to rule out a move for a striker despite Edinson Cavani agreeing an extension which will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of next season.

There’s plenty of speculation about Harry Kane, with the striker looking to leave Tottenham and United long-term admirers, but they will face strong competition from Chelsea and Manchester City.

What about outgoings?

Sergio Romero is one player who is expected to leave in the summer and Juan Mata’s future is up in the air as well.

Asked specifically about Mata, Solskjaer replied: "We're talking to Juan, we've had good dialogue, good discussions and that dialogue will continue. Let's see what he wants to do at the end of the season.

"He's such a top professional, a very good player. It's hard for me not to play him more than I have done. There have been circumstances this season, personal issues that made him less available but still he is a top player. That decision will be made after the season is finished.”

And pushed on other outgoings Solskjaer said: “We've had a few players on loan that might come back in, there is interest in a few others going out but you want to come out of the transfer window strengthened.

“It might be we allow some players to go out and gain experience and come back stronger from it later on. Apart from that it's difficult to say, I can't see too many outgoings.”

