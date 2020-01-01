Solskjaer contemplating Man Utd changes to address 'noticeable' difference in home form

Man Utd have yet to win a game at Old Trafford in the new campaign despite their good form away from home

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he may change how prepare for home games after losing their first two league fixtures at Old Trafford.

United will welcome Frank Lampard’s on Saturday hoping for their first home win of the new campaign.

While they’ve had no problem picking up wins on the road, winning all five away fixtures in all competition this season, they have yet to win at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is hoping his side will have the ability to bounce back but said he may look at the way they have been preparing for home games.

Before Covid the team would meet at a city centre hotel the night before the fixture but recently they have been staying at home and convening at the training ground before driving individually to the ground since protocols were introduced.

For away games, the team have been staying in hotels when it has been necessary and the United boss has said he is looking into how his team prepares for home games.

“Consistency comes from the mindset. We know we've got talented players. As I've said quite a few times, we just need to respect the basics in football,” Solskjaer said about improving the team’s home form. “I've said it quite a few times, we need to outrun and outfight teams. If these players do that - like we've done the last two games, as the stats have shown - then suddenly we create chances. We need to defend as a team.

“We can't concede as many goals as we've done because we'll score, we'll create chances and score. That's the mindset we need to have in every single game. We've got different ways of playing of course.

"And preparation, because after the lockdown with Covid, we've stayed at home, we've had different routines coming into games. I've just got to look at everything, how the players prepare, because it's been noticeable how well we've done away from home.”

One of the big decisions Solskjaer has to make ahead of Chelsea is whether or not to stick with a back three after it worked so well against PSG. He has favoured that system against Chelsea in the past and there could be a repeat at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“I think as a coach you want a foundation to play from and the players want to have a consistency in instructions, so we are a little bit ahead of the next situation. But with the players we have now sometimes we can swap and change a little bit,” the Norwegian said.

“We felt with the injuries we had and the opposition we met, that was the right way of going. We had a debut for Alex (Telles), Axel (Tuanzebe) was back again, so we didn't think twice about that really. And it gives us flexibility. There might be times later on in the season that we play this again, or now, or back to the back four again. With the signings we've made we've got more options”