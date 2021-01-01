Solskjaer admits Man Utd 'didn't turn up' in Europa League final defeat to Villarreal

The Red Devils finished a fourth straight season without a trophy after defeat to their La Liga opponent in Poland

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that his side "didn't turn up" in their Europa League final loss to Villarreal on Wednesday.

The Spanish side opened the scoring through Gerard Moreno in the first half before Edinson Cavani equalised on 55 minutes in Gdansk.

The final would go to a penalty shoot-out where both teams sensationally converted their first 10 chances, before United goalkeeper David de Gea saw his spot-kick saved to give Villarreal the trophy.

What was said?

"It's quiet, a disappointed dressing room," Solskjaer told BT Sport. "That's football for you. Sometimes it's decided on one kick - and that's the difference between winning and losing.

"We have to learn from that one, not savour this feeling but taste this feeling and make sure we don't get it again.

"We didn't turn up. We didn't play as well as we know we can. We started all right and they got the goal, their only shot on target. We were disappointed to concede a goal on a set play.

"Now is not the time to point the finger at what I'd have done differently. But when you come out without the trophy you haven't done everything right."

The bigger picture

United's defeat means they will end the season without a trophy again, making it four straight seasons without silverware for a club not accustomed to such long droughts.

The last trophy United won was the Europa League, which they clinched in 2016-17 by defeating Ajax in the final.

Though the Red Devils did secure a second-place finish in the Premier League they fell short in the Champions League group stage, which knocked them into the Europa League.

Article continues below

United also lost in the FA Cup quarter-final to Leicester City and the Carabao Cup semi-final to Man City.

Asked if this season has been a success, Solskjaer replied: "No."

