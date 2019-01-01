Solomon Alubala: Wazito FC will keep players who clinched KPL promotion

Wazito FC maintains they will stick with the players in the squad which helped them to win the National Super League (NSL) title last season

Wazito FC Director Solomon Alubala has put it clear they will retain the players who helped them gain promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The club won the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) after accumulating a total of 81 points from the 38 matches played.

The team has already made 11 new signings, releasing as many, but Alubala is adamant no major changes are coming.

“Our main objective is to strengthen the team, we want to be better for next season and reports that we are releasing the players who helped us gain promotion are baseless,” Alubala told Goal in an interview.

“How can you release someone who played a vital part to get us to the KPL?

Article continues below

“We have retained a big number of the players who have been valuable for us, and those we have added are meant to boost the side. We want to have an impact in the KPL, and we have to get a perfect balance to help us be competitive,” he concluded.

Elvis Rupia, the former duo of Abouba Sibomana and Karim Nizigiyimana, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, Bernard Ochieng and Mansoor Safi Agu are just some of the new players signed recently.

The first assignment for Wazito will be a home game against on August 31.