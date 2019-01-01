Solari was ‘ready’ for Real Madrid and is now eyeing Premier League post

The Argentine lasted only a matter of months in a demanding role at the Santiago Bernabeu but is eager to get back into coaching, possibly in England

Santiago Solari insists he was “ready” to become manager in October 2018, despite lasting only a matter of months in that post, and is now eyeing up a Premier League job.

The Argentine was handed the Blancos reins following the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui.

He earned himself a permanent contract after initially taking temporary charge, but was shown to the door in March 2019 as Zinedine Zidane was returned to the Santiago Bernabeu hot-seat.

Given his lack of coaching experience, many suggested that Solari was not cut out for the most demanding of roles.

He has refuted those claims, telling the Daily Mail: “I was ready.

“Real Madrid had formed me for 11 years. I played for Madrid for five years and then coached for another six years at almost every age group from under-14 level upwards and enjoyed every minute of it. Coaching youngsters is more difficult than senior players, but very rewarding.

“When you coach Real Madrid you are not only a football manager, you represent a centenary institution with its history and its values that should be honoured and respected. I gave the club my absolute best, but Real Madrid has markedly shaped who I am too. I'm forever grateful.”

Solari believes he boasts the credentials required to be a top boss.

He added on his footballing philosophies: “I love aggressive, fast, attacking football, where my team is a protagonist every game, but coaching is not about what the coach needs, it's about what the team needs, the players' qualities and the club's objectives. You have to harmonise all that to get the best results - that's the job.”

His blueprint would appear to make him perfect for the aggressive world of Premier League management, with Solari admitting that he would welcome the opportunity to test himself in one of the most demanding divisions in the global game.

“I'd love to coach in ,” he said.

“I watch a lot of Premier League football. It's a top league enjoying a great moment in its history. There are many amazing players and some of the best coaches. There are many different nationalities, styles of play and four teams in the two European finals last year.”