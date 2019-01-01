Solari eases Real Madrid fears over Bale injury

The Madrid head coach is hopeful that the Welshman only has a small problem after he was taken off at half-time of the 2-2 draw with Villarreal

Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari is confident that the injury to Gareth Bale isn't serious as he prepares to undergo medical tests on Saturday.

The Welshman limped out of his side's 2-2 draw with Villarreal at half-time - the 11th occasion this season that he has been substituted in the top flight and the 15th in all competitions.

But Solari is hopfeul that he injury is not serious this time and is hopeful he'll only be out for a short period.

"For now we believe that the Bale thing is something light and today they will put him on tests and we will have more information. We hope he is back soon because he is a very important player.

"The most important thing now is to recover players and avoid them gettting injured. Footballers are not machines."

Solari also discussed Marcelo's importance to Madrid, with the Brazilian left-back having been strongly linked with a move to Juventus in the January transfer window.

He added: "Marcelo has had a very difficult first half of the season with three very important injuries but he is very important for us and it is key that he takes his time."

Despite the setback against Villarreal, Madrid are unbeaten in their last four games in La Liga and are currently seven points behind league leaders Barcelona.

And Solari has called on his players to maintain their focus as they attempt to further cut the gap to Ernesto Valverde's side when they face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

"The objective is to continue climbing positions, the beginning has not been easy and we have gone from ninth to fourth," he said.

"The competition is open and we have to continue to cut [Barcelona's advantage] and go to each battle to win it. We had a good first half in Villarreal but it cost us the points for not scoring our chances."

