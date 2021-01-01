Sol Bamba: Cardiff City defender confirms he is cancer-free

The Ivory Coast international has revealed he is now hail and healthy after completing his treatment

Cardiff City centre-back Sol Bamba has confirmed he is free from cancer after completing his chemotherapy.

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January and immediately started treatment.

The Ivory Coast international returned to action for Cardiff City against Rotherham United on May 8 after receiving the all-clear to play football again.

Bamba has taken to social media to appreciate all his supporters during his trying time and hopes to make an appearance for the Bluebirds again soon.

“Hey everyone, just a quick message to inform you that I'm now cancer-free! It is of course incredibly heartwarming news for my family and me, we are over the moon right now,” Bamba posted on Instagram.

“I really want to thank each and everyone that has been supporting me, whether it has been with a comment, a message, a like, or whatever, that definitely gave me extra strength to go through this.

“Above all, I want to thank the family at the NHS who took such good care of me, I will always be grateful for your job.

“Thank you to all my family, my friends and of course the club and everyone in the football industry that has helped me face this challenge. I wish you all a blessed day and will see you soon again on the pitch.”

Bamba has been with the Bluebirds since 2016 when he teamed up with the side from Leeds United and was a key performer for the side before injury limited his playing time.

The centre-back was rock solid for Cardiff as they gained promotion to the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

He was consistent for the Bluebirds before suffering an injury in July 2019 and could only look on as the club were relegated to the Championship.

Bamba has made more than 100 appearances for Cardiff since joining the club and now since he will be returning fully to action, he will be expected to continue with his impressive defensive showings.

The defender will be expected to use the pre-season to gain his fitness and make more impact for Cardiff next campaign.