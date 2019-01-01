Soggy Kenyatta Stadium worked against Tusker - Matano

The experienced coach said the pitch was in a very sorry state and thus could not allow his players to implement their usual style of play

Kenyatta Stadium did not allow to play according to their preferred style against Wazito FC, coach Robert Matano has claimed.

Tusker defeated Wazito FC 1-0 on the soggy pitch and Matano feels the state of the ground impeded his side from implementing their way of play against a struggling Kenyan Premier League ( ) side.

He also lauded his players for adjusting to counter Wazito's attacks even when the surface of the stadium could not make their work easier.

“The most important thing is about winning the three points but I have to admit the pitch did not allow us to play the way we wanted,” Matano told reporters in his post-match conference.

“We were not troubled much by Wazito's early attacks because I have clever players who can read the situation and react accordingly. We later changed our system of play because the weather and condition of the pitch forced us to and eventually we got a goal which was enough for us.”

The former AFC , and head coach further claimed many KPL teams changed their approach to games when they are facing Tusker.

“But we remained composed and focused to achieve our main target in Machakos. I knew the game was going to be tight because Wazito have been losing and you know Tusker are a big club that when teams come to face them, they play hard,” he explained.

‘All in all, we were patient and came out winners.”

Tusker are at the top of the table with 27 points, one more than second-placed Kakamega .

They will face AFC Leopards on December 15 as they try to keep their title race as lively as possible.