‘Sofapaka’s work has just begun’ – Baraza declares ahead of AFC Leopards showdown

Batoto ba Mungu picked up a first league win against Western Stima and are next scheduled to face Ingwe

head coach John Baraza has claimed their work has just begun after picking up a 3-1 win over on Sunday in a Football Federation Premier League encounter in Wundanyi.

Goals from Ellie Asieche and Kepha Aswani were all Sofapaka needed. Batoto ba Mungu lost the opener after they went down to in Mombasa with a 1-0 scoreline.

“Yesterday [Sunday] was a must-win match for us, we had no option but to give a response and yes we did,” the former Harambee Stars winger told the club’s website.

“I am proud of the playing unit, they played to instructions, we created and utilised our chances. Work has just begun and we want to get positive results moving forward.”

Asieche, on his part, stated there was a great need to earn a win at home after the initial loss against the Dockers at the coast.

“We were coming into the match after a loss whilst facing Stima who got a point in the first game,” the midfielder, who was confirmed as the captain when George Maelo left, said.

“Equally we were playing for the first time at home, thus pressure was on us to give a good response.

“I am glad we as a team did play our part because a win was needed to kick-start our season. My teammates gave a good statement on Sunday and we want to carry on from that day’s win.”

The next game for the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions will be a tie against AFC on December 12.

It will be the toughest side for Baraza and his charges for AFC Leopards remain unbeaten after two wins against and Bidco United.

Ingwe also look solid and dangerous in how they launch their attacks. Despite a coaching change, AFC Leopards went on to pick up a 2-0 win over the FKF Premier League debutants at Kasarani and that marked the first game this season for interim manager Anthony Kimani.

Tomas Trucha resigned claiming life threats and that forced Ingwe to fall back on their former defender until further notice.