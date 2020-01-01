Sofapaka's Simiyu, Jacobs to miss KCB game

Four players suspended for the next round of top tier assignments on disciplinary ground

2009 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will miss two players against on Wednesday.

Batoto ba Mungu drew 2-2 against 10-man on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium, and coach John Baraza targets an immediate response. However, the Nairobi based side will have to do without the services of defender Faina Jacobs and Simiyu David.

The duo was cautioned last weekend against Sharks bringing their yellow cards' tally to five this season warranting them an automatic one-match suspension which happens to be their away game against the Bankers.

Four-time league champions will play Wazito FC at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru without Mwale Harun who has also been cautioned five times this season.

2018 Shield champions Kariobangi Sharks will also miss midfielder Sven Yidah when they host at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday. The player was sent off against Batoto ba Mungu on Saturday after two bookable offenses.

lead the chase for the KPL title with 32 points, one more than and two more than Kakamega in the second and third positions respectively.