Sofapaka's poor run continues as Ulinzi Stars picks first away win

Sofapaka's poor run in the Kenyan Premier League was extended on Sunday after they failed to bag maximum points away to Vihiga United.

Amos Kigadi opened the scoring for the hosts after 65 minutes, however, the 2009 league champions fought back to even the scores late into the match.

At Awendo, Ulinzi Stars managed to get their first away win after defeating the hosts Sony Sugar 2-1.

Enosh Ochieng continued with his fine form by bagging a brace for the Dunstan Nyaudo led side. The sugar-millers scored their consolation courtesy of Maxwell Onyango.

In other matches, Posta Rangers’ poor run continued following their 2-0 loss to Chemelil. Kariobangi Sharks brought Western Stima six-match unbeaten run to a halt at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos in an earlier kickoff.