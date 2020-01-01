Sofapaka's Okoth his 'own fan after realising KPL players are hated'

The footballer says only people associate themselves with successful people thus looking down upon struggling local stars

striker Ronald Okoth has claimed Kenyan Premier League ( ) players are hated.

In a Facebook post, Okoth says people look down upon local players and only want to associate themselves with stars who have already had a breakthrough in their careers.

The former and forward also urged his compatriots in the league to invest elsewhere away from football in order to supplement what they get from playing.

“‪I decided to be my own fan after realising how local players are hated in the streets,” Okoth said in the post.

“I know how tough earning a living can be in this league [KPL] or even getting opportunities out here where most people only want to associate with ready-made success & names who’ve made it outside.

“I pray that any footballer who has been shown open hatred and despise let their star shine even more as they deserve every breakthrough life can offer.”

KPL has been running for the better part of the 2019/20 season without a title sponsor and many clubs have failed to pay their players, and Okoth believes side hustles will be of great importance.

“Never let anyone look down upon you and I always encourage players never to be ashamed of side hustle which can supplement their football income,” continued the forward.

“I’m so happy to see some of our local footballers venture into small businesses, nothing makes me happy like seeing our local players set up small businesses just to secure an unknown future.

“Nobody will feed you when you are 'broke' as most people will laugh at you.”

Lack of financial stability saw several KPL clubs lose players, especially those from foreign countries, during the January transfer window.