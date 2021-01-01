Sofapaka’s Okola opens up on ‘incredible’ six-week recovery journey

An ankle injury ruled the youngster out of the last six games but is now ready to fight for his first-team position after healing

defender Stephen Okola has detailed how his recovery journey has been since he was injured six weeks ago.

Okola has fully recovered and his availability is set to strengthen Batoto ba Mungu's backline after recent setbacks in the Football Federation Premier League.

“My journey to recovery has been incredible though long but good it has been. The past six weeks really shaped me in so many ways,” Okola told the club’s website.

“I picked up the injury during our pre-season preparations that made me miss out on the first match of the season away in Mombasa but lucky enough I recovered on time for tie.

“The coach gave me a starting role in the match but just after five minutes, sadly the unexpected happened. While battling for the ball, Kariobangi Sharks forward Erick Kapaito landed on the just recovered ankle leading to my withdrawal in the game.”

The young defender said he was frustrated as he was unable to feature despite the hard work he had put in.



“It has been such a difficult period for me because as a player you desire to play every week,” he added.

“Frustrating? Yes, it has been because of being on and off the pitch, especially for me who worked hard to break into the first team from the youth team.

“During this period, I developed a strong mentality to face such situations and a special mention to the team physiotherapist one Ambrose Oriko who’s really played a huge role in my recovery.”

Although the defender is hopeful of getting more first-team assignments he is aware of the competition he is set to face.



“Six weeks is such a long time and definitely I feel the pressure to get back to the first team,” he continued.

“I had cemented a position in the team and with the current depth, I will have to work extremely extra to get back to the team.

“It feels good to be back and to reunite with the team, I look forward to battle it out with my teammates and win matches together.”

Sofapaka will be looking to bounce back against City Stars after losing the last game against .