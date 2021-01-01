Sofapaka’s Odhiambo wary of ‘tricky’ Gor Mahia ahead of Thursday showdown

Batoto ba Mungu tactician wary of danger posed by K’Ogalo as the two sides face off in a top-flight fixture at Wundanyi Stadium

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo has admitted they are worried about facing a tricky Gor Mahia side when they face off in a rescheduled FKF Premier League match on Thursday.

Batoto ba Mungu resumed with a convincing 2-0 win against title contenders Wazito FC and as they prepare to face the Kenyan champions, who won 1-0 against Nairobi City Stars, Odhiambo said they have a plan on how to achieve their targets for the match.

“We are facing a tricky side, they haven’t had a good season so far regardless of such they pose a threat. We are going into the tie with a clear plan and approach because we have a target and we want to achieve that on Thursday,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.

“Definitely yes our target is clear we collected maximum points on Sunday and we want to build on it come Thursday. As I said before we are taking one game at a time and Thursday’s encounter is another opportunity to push and go for the win.”

Sofapaka have struggled this season, winning matches and then losing some, a problem that has seen them remain in mid-table since the season kicked off, and Odhiambo is now calling on his players to build on the win against Wazito and maintain a consistent run.

“Consistency has been an issue for us this season, we have had mixed results before the lockdown two months ago. On Sunday we had a perfect start and we want to win yet again on Thursday to build on the confidence,” the former Bandari coach continued.

Odhiambo has also revealed the team does not have any injury concerns from their fixture against Wazito by stating: “We have no fresh injury concern from the weekend fixture except for Benard Muiruri and Alex Imbusia who are continuing with their recovery.

"The rest of the squad is in good health ahead of Thursday showdown.”

Gor Mahia have enjoyed a decent record against Sofapaka, winning 12 of our 24 league meetings while only losing four in the process, however, in the last meeting, it was Batoto ba Mungu who carried the day after beating K’Ogalo 3-1.

While K’Ogalo are placed sixth on the 18-team table with 25 points from 15 matches, Sofapaka are one place behind them in position eight as they have managed 22 points from 16 matches.