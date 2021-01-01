Sofapaka’s Kilume 'have been unlucky with Harambee Stars’

The midfielder is, however, patient and hopeful that one day he will receive the summon and turn out for the national team

Sofapaka midfielder Mohamed Kilume has claimed he is unlucky not to have been summoned to the Kenya national team.

He has never featured for any national side but has stated he will remain patient as he waits for his potential call-up to the Harambee Stars.

“Every player always wants to play at the very top and the national team is one. I have been unlucky when it comes to the national team,” the midfielder told the club’s website .

“I Haven’t been able to represent the nation at any level nevertheless it remains my main target to achieve.

“Playing for the country comes with advantages, it builds on one’s curriculum vitae and positions one to opportunities out of the country. I hope to someday I will don the Harambee Stars colours and demonstrate what I am capable of doing.”

Kilume also talked about his life in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and how he felt after making his much-awaited debut.

“Having signed for the team I knew so clearly it wasn’t going to be an easy walk in the path to break into the first team,” he added.

“I had to practice patience because I was just beginning. After several matches, I finally made my debut in an away fixture against Western Stima.

“It was such a humbling start and honestly, I couldn’t hold back my joy. It felt a lifetime achievement because it was one of my dreams and to crown it all that afternoon the coach then Sam Ssimbwa was so impressed and he handed me starting berths in the fixtures that followed.”

The Majengo-born player added how the competitiveness of the top-tier has helped him grow since he signed for Sofapaka's senior team after being part of the junior side.

“The league is way competitive and demanding for consistent performance, individually, I have grown and gained loads of experience as a player and this has helped me perform at the top level and amongst the best,” he continued.

Kilume also appreciated the appointment as Sofapaka’s assistant captain saying the move showed the growth he has experienced.

“When I was appointed, it came as surprise but I took it positively because being appointed to lead means a calling. It’s truly an honour and privilege to serve such a big club in such a position,” the 23-year-old concluded.

“Certain appointments are never done for the sake and my new capacity shows my growth in the game and leadership capability.”

His role became more prominent after the exit of Ellie Asieche to Wazito FC.