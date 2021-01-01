Sofapaka's Kibwage on 'fair AFC Leopards spells' and FKF Premier League title ambitions

The star has been one of the consistent defenders in the league since he was signed by Ingwe after an impressive KPL U20 Championship outing

Sofapaka defender Michael Kibwage has revealed his Football Kenya Federation Premier League title ambitions and how life was at AFC Leopards.

AFC Leopards' then head coach Stewart Hall signed Kibwage after he impressed in the KPL U20 championship while he was turning out for Kakamega Homeboyz in 2016.

"I had an outstanding display in the third edition of the KPL U20 championship and upon conclusion, I had several offers on the table, but the Leopards deal was more lucrative," Kibwage told the club's portal. "Negotiations would take place and upon agreement, I inked my first professional contract at the den."

The defender had to wait a little bit longer before he made his league debut under Robert Matano.



"I earned my debut game in 2017 playing against Tusker at the Nyayo National Stadium," explained the star. "Though deployed in a not-so-familiar position I felt so elated to play my very first match at the top level and to crown it all we won the encounter 1-0.

"I must appreciate coach Matano for handing me my first game and subsequently playing an active role in my development."



The Harambee Star added that his two seasons with the FKF Premier League giants were fair before he joined KCB.



"I had a fair spell while with Leopards, though my first season wasn’t a good one I managed to work my way up in the second season," he stated. "It’s during my last season at the den when KCB sought my services. A deal by the Bankers proved way so lucrative and it was near impossible to turn down the offer.

"I joined the Bankers at the start of 2019 where I served the club for two years before joining my current employer."

Kibwage's move to Sofapaka before the current season began was among the biggest moves made in that transfer window. He has said the transfer was done after a tough decision was made.

"Joining the club [Sofapaka] was a tough decision to make because of my then employer KCB's offer and that which was tabled were both lucrative but one thing stood out - the club’s title ambitions," Kibwage concluded.

"This was the deal-breaker and equally a huge exposure to attract more offers out of the country. Not forgetting coach John Baraza who equally played a role in convincing me to join the club."

Kibwage, just like the rest of the stars in the FKF Premier League, has been forced to train at home individually after the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus.