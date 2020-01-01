Sofapaka's four-star performance vs Nzoia Sugar a booster - Baraza

The 2009 league champions defeated the Sugar Millers to ensure they stay close to runaway leaders Tusker FC

head coach John Baraza believes the 4-1 win against in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) last weekend will boost the club's confidence ahead of forthcoming assignments.

Batoto ba Mungu needed a goal apiece from David Simiyu, Elly Asieche, Titus Achesa, and George Maelo to outclass the Sugar Millers who scored their consolation courtesy of Boris Kwezi. The former striker was left impressed with the performance by his charges who are now placed eighth on the log with 25 points.

"It was a four-star performance from my players, and we deserved to win the match," Baraza told Goal on Thursday.

"Despite us winning, it was not an easy game; [Nzoia Sugar] pushed us and we could not find a way past them in the first half, but we managed to take our chances in the second half. It is a win that we wanted and I am grateful it happened.

"This win is important because it will help us boost our confidence in the league and we will have a more consistent run."

The tactician admits the second half of the season will be tougher but remains adamant his team is still on the title race.

"It is usually tough to win against one team twice in a season but we have a competitive squad that will deliver positive results," Baraza concluded.

The next game for the 2009-champions will be an away game against relegation-threatened Sugar.