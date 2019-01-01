Sofapaka's Divalvo Alves reveals the reason behind Cercidy Okeyo's substitution

The midfielder put on an excellent performance against the Dockers to help his team claim a 2-1 win

head coach Divalvo Alves has revealed midfielder Cercidy Okeyo was substituted against due to an injury.

The midfielder played a starring role during Batoto ba Mungu's 2-1 win against the Dockers, providing an assist from which Peter Lwassa scored from. However, with about 10 minutes left, the former player was taken off for Ronald Okoth.

"[Cercidy] played well against Bandari despite just making a return from an injury," Alves told Goal on Tuesday.

"Despite not being fully fit, [Cercidy] did well, he was fantastic, his effort was terrific, and he ended up creating a goal for us. In the second half, we needed to rest him because of the injury, we needed someone to hold the ball in the final third and create chances as well."

The Portuguese coach has lauded the impact made by Okoth after replacing Cercidy at a soggy Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

"[Okoth] came and helped us stabilize the midfield, and he showed great determination to win the ball in a dangerous area before setting up Brian [Nyakan] for the winner," Alves concluded.

The 2009 league champions have seven points from five games after two wins, two losses and a draw.