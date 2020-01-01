Sofapaka’s Asieche: My time to play for Harambee Stars will come soon

The Batoto ba Mungu midfielder believes he has what it takes to play for the Kenyan national team and will wait for his time to arrive

midfielder Elly Asieche believes he has what it takes to play for 's national team, the Harambee Stars, but will wait for the right time to come.

Asieche joined Batoto ba Mungu from in 2018 and has gone ahead to establish himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) currently.

And despite his good form with Sofapaka and having featured for the U20 and U23 national teams, Asieche is yet to earn a call up to play for the senior national team, but believes one day he will represent his country at the top level.

“We live in a crazy world. It is a bit disappointing not to be recognised or even get a national team call up at a time when you personally think you deserve, but to some extent, it motivates me to work extra hard, Asieche is quoted by Standard Sports.

“But that’s now normal to me because people will only appreciate what pleases their eyes. That’s why I don’t take it as a big deal. I know my potential and I believe my time will come.

“I’m definitely not giving up on my dream to play for the national team, but at the same time I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself.

“God’s timing is always the best and when your time comes no one can stop you from achieving your dream.”

His absence from the national team has also caught the eye of his coach John Baraza, who is surprised by the situation.

“Honestly, [Asieche] is one of the most gifted, but undervalued players around. I played with him here at Sofapaka and I know his worth. I had to bring him back to the club and name him as one of the captains because of his talent, work ethics and determination,” Baraza is quoted by Standard Sports.

Asieche, who has also featured for and Bidco United, says his main ambitions are to help Sofapaka win more trophies.

“Winning title has its own demands. It needs mature players and that’s why the coach has been building the team for the future. It is my hope that we will soon reclaim the title,” Asieche continued.

“And through my position, I’m ready to contribute more to the team and help them win as many trophies as possible.”

Asieche has won two titles with Sofapaka and also helped Kariobangi Sharks gain promotion to the top-flight in 2017.