Sofapaka’s Asieche happy to make Harambee Stars squad for the first time

The Batoto ba Mungu star reveals to Goal he will do everything possible to cement his place in the national team after debut call-up

midfielder Elli Asieche has vowed to cement his place in the Harambee Stars team after earning a call-up for the first time.

The midfielder was named in the 40-man provisional squad by new coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee ahead of the team’s qualifying double-header against Comoros in November.

As the team prepares to start training on Wednesday, Asieche has told Goal he is excited to finally earn a call to the team and has promised to make sure he cements his place in the squad.

More teams

“I'm ready to fight for a place in the final squad,” Asieche told Goal on Tuesday. “It’s every footballer’s dream to feature for the national team, I am ready to give it a go, I am ready to fight.

“All I want is to impress the coaches and cement my place in the team, it has been a long wait and I thank God I have finally been given the chance, I will try hard to prove my worth.”

Asieche’s week might be the best for any player after he was also named the captain of Sofapaka ahead of the new FKF Premier League season set to kick off on November 20.

The position at Sofapaka fell vacant after the exit of George Maelo, who was deployed in Machakos, in the current transfer window and it is for this reason the 2009 champions opted to give the midfielder an opportunity to lead Batoto ba Mungu.

The 29-year-old has promised to help the Nairobi-based team go in the right direction after he was trusted with leadership.

Article continues below

“I am happy for this new capacity and challenge, it shows a lot of trust and faith in me, from the head coach and the entire team. I look forward to leading and helping the club in the right way,” Asieche stated after his confirmation.

Harambee Stars’ local-based players are set to report to camp on Wednesday with their foreign-based counterparts scheduled to start checking in on Sunday.

The first match will be played at the MISC Kasarani on November 11, while the second has been slated for November 15, away. is second in Group G of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers with two points, off identical 1-1 draws with Togo and .