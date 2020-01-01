Sofapaka will find it tough against Chemelil Sugar - Odera

The tactician revealed how his players are aiming to do better in the second half of the top tier season

Sugar head coach Charles Odera is optimistic his charges can claim maximum points against in Saturday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) game.

The Sugar Millers have struggled to make a mark this season, and are currently in the relegation zone having collected just four points from the 17 games played, and conceded a total of 53 goals and scored just seven in the process.

They will be hosting Batoto ba Mungu who have managed to collect 25 points in 16 games.

"It has not been a good first half for [Chemelil Sugar] but we are ready to start the second one with a bang," Odera told Goal on Tuesday.

"It has not been easy on our side, players have been undergoing tough situations but I am happy that some problems have been solved and it has motivated the spirit in the team. Sofapaka will have a tough time and we hope to register our second win."

The tactician is, however, concerned with the position the team is currently in.

"I have never been in this situation as a player and now as a coach, it is my first time. It is a big challenge to get out of this relegation zone but we will give our best and hope to bounce back," Odera concluded.

The match will be played at Muhoroni Stadium from 15:00. Sofapaka won the last meeting 4-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.