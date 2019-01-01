Sofapaka will challenge for KPL trophy - Echesa

Echesa says the target for Sofapaka is to compete effectively in the upcoming season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC have returned to training ahead of the new season.

The 2009 league champions finished third last season after accumulating a total of 62 points, 10 behind eventual winners . The club's team manager Hillary Echesa is confident Batoto ba Mungu will challenge in the 2019/20 season.

"We have just returned to training after what looked like an eternity, and we are happy to be back. It is going to be a tough season because we understand many teams will want to be crowned as champions. As usual, we want to compete and I believe we have what it takes to be at the top," Echesa told Goal.

"Of course we will bring in new players who will add value to the team and ensure we compete effectively. We will soon make an announcement on who has been brought on board."

Sofapaka have so far reportedly lost Soter Kayumba to AFC after initially allowing him to go to the same club on loan.

The Kenyan Premier League season will kick off late in August.