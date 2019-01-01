'Sofapaka were duped into hiring Divaldo Alves' - Kalekwa

The club owner reveals Batoto ba Mungu were not keen on hiring the Portuguese tactician

president Elly Kalekwa claims the club were forced into hiring Divaldo Alves as their coach.

John Baraza was the lead candidate for the job at Batoto ba Mungu after performing while acting on an interim basis when Melis Medo was fired early last season.

Alves, though, was brought to the club as part of the deal when Singapore firm Living 3D Holdings Limited came on board as sponsors.

Kalekwa now says the club was duped by the company, and could not just fire the Portuguese coach despite his unimpressive start at the helm of the club.

Under Alves, Sofapaka have won two matches, drawn one and lost four, collecting seven points in the process.

"Alves was part of the deal by 3D Holdings, we were not looking for a coach," the Congolese businessman told Goal on Tuesday.

"It happened that the sponsors were not serious and did not deposit anything in our accounts.

"We could not do away with Alves because it was not his fault, and it could have been unfair for us to sack him based on the aforementioned reason.

"As a club, we decided to give him time but he has not started well, and we have decided to give him a chance to turn the fortunes around."

Kalekwa believes Baraza has what it takes to steer the club to greater heights, and this season, he was to lead the team in the top tier.

"[Baraza] was our choice for the season before [3D Holdings] came with their conditions," Kalekwa continued.

"We had no option but oblige, and relegate Baraza to the assistant coach role.

"If we part ways with Alves, Baraza will be appointed the next coach with immediate effect."