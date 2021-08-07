Sofapaka vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will be going for maximum points when they take on Sofapaka in an FKF Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.
The wounded Brewers will be keen to bounce back to winning ways after losing their last assignment, which saw them relinquish top spot in the 18-team table as KCB took charge.
|Game
|Sofapaka vs Tusker
|Date
|Saturday, August 7, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi.
|Defenders
|Stephen Okola, Michael Kibwage, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, Sebastine Sunday, M. Mulume, D. Nshimirimana.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga.
|Forwards
|ATimothy Otieno, Kepha Aswani, and Paul Kiongera.
Despite winning their last match, Batoto ba Mungu have struggled for consistency and they will need to win against the Brewers.
Editors' Picks
Sofapaka are also dropping fast to the relegation zone and coach Ken Odhiambo has called on his players to stay focused and win their remaining matches.
“It is a tough season, we have not been consistent, and that is our main problem, we win today and tomorrow we lose or draw, it is a bad run and I have asked my players to try and win the remaining matches,” Odhiambo told Goal.
“We know Tusker are chasing for the title, but we are ready for them, we will do everything to get maximum points.”
Probable XI Sofapaka: Kevin Omondi, Kilume, Nshimirimana, Mutamba, Kibwage (c), Okal, Sifuna, Imbusia, Achesa, Mitima, Juma.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Titus Achesa, Roy Okal, Nixon Omondi, C. Wakhungu, Ian Mitima, S. Imbuya.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
Tusker blew away their chance of winning the title when they suffered defeat in Mombasa but coach Robert Matano still insists they are not out yet.
“We are not out of the race yet, the title is still within our reach and what we need to do is win our matches, we don’t have to drop any more points now, we need to be focused and finish the season in a positive manner,” Matano told Goal.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.
Match Preview
While Tusker gave away a first-half lead to lose 2-1 against Bandari, Sofapaka laboured to a 1-0 win against Nzoia Sugar.
The first-round meeting saw the two teams settle to a 1-1 draw while last season, the Brewers won the first round duel 3-1 before the second meeting was called off owing to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
In the 2019 season, Tusker beat Sofapaka 3-2 in the first meeting before they drew 2-2 in the return fixture while in 2018, it was Sofapaka who won the first meeting 5-4 but Tusker recovered to win the second battle 2-1.
While Tusker are second on the table with 55 points from 28 matches, Sofapaka have slipped to position 13, three places below relegation, with 33 points from 28 matches.