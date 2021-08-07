Sofapaka vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they face struggling Batoto ba Mungu in a top-flight fixture

Tusker will be going for maximum points when they take on Sofapaka in an FKF Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

The wounded Brewers will be keen to bounce back to winning ways after losing their last assignment, which saw them relinquish top spot in the 18-team table as KCB took charge.

Game Sofapaka vs Tusker Date Saturday, August 7, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi. Defenders Stephen Okola, Michael Kibwage, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, Sebastine Sunday, M. Mulume, D. Nshimirimana. Midfielders Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga. Forwards ATimothy Otieno, Kepha Aswani, and Paul Kiongera.

Despite winning their last match, Batoto ba Mungu have struggled for consistency and they will need to win against the Brewers.

Sofapaka are also dropping fast to the relegation zone and coach Ken Odhiambo has called on his players to stay focused and win their remaining matches.

“It is a tough season, we have not been consistent, and that is our main problem, we win today and tomorrow we lose or draw, it is a bad run and I have asked my players to try and win the remaining matches,” Odhiambo told Goal.

“We know Tusker are chasing for the title, but we are ready for them, we will do everything to get maximum points.”

Probable XI Sofapaka: Kevin Omondi, Kilume, Nshimirimana, Mutamba, Kibwage (c), Okal, Sifuna, Imbusia, Achesa, Mitima, Juma.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.

Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Titus Achesa, Roy Okal, Nixon Omondi, C. Wakhungu, Ian Mitima, S. Imbuya. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

Tusker blew away their chance of winning the title when they suffered defeat in Mombasa but coach Robert Matano still insists they are not out yet.

“We are not out of the race yet, the title is still within our reach and what we need to do is win our matches, we don’t have to drop any more points now, we need to be focused and finish the season in a positive manner,” Matano told Goal.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.