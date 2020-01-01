Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
It is another Kenyan Premier League (KPL) encounter that could give Gor Mahia a good chance to assert their authority on this fixture again.
Gor Mahia would hope to do a double over their rivals in order to keep their position at the summit from threatening Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz. For Sofapaka, they need the points to move up the ladder away from ninth place.
|Game
|Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Saturday, February 8
|Time
|16:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Richard Aimo, Nicholas Sebwato, Isaiah Wakasala.
|Defenders
|Willis Obayi, Faina Jacobs, Brian Kayanja, Stephen Otieno, Thomas Wainaina, Jedinak Ameyaw.
|Midfielders
|Ellie Asieche, Titus Achesa, Sammy Imbuye, Mohamed Kilume, Promise Chinoso.
|Forwards
|Collin Wakhungu, Kepha Aswani, Sebastien Ikekhai.
Coach John Baraza is expected to field almost the same squad which snatched a late draw against Mathare United in their last league action.
No major injury has been reported from Sofapaka's camp as at now and Baraza will have the leisure to pick from a fully fit squad.
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Obayi, Jacobs, Kayanja, Asieche, Achesa, Imbuye, Chinoso, Aswani, Ikekhai.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Jackson Owusu, Edwin Lavatsa.
Coach Steven Polack is expected to miss defender Wellington Ochieng after he sustained further injury setback while in training this week. The full-back has never been involved since their Caf Confederation Cup match away in Kinshasa against DC Motema Pembe in November.
Michael Apudo is expected to retain the left-back position after featuring in the last three games against Bandari, Sofapaka in the first leg encounter and against Nzoia Sugar since signing from Posta Rangers.
After his excellent start against Nzoia Sugar, Polack is expected to field Juma Balinya against Batoto ba Mungu again.
Whether new signings Jackson Owusu and Edwin Lavatsa will start against the 2009 KPL champions is all up to the British coach to decide.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Apudo, Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Omondi, Balinya.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia have registered four consecutive wins against Sofapaka as they continue to dominate this fixture.
In those matches, K'Ogalo kept three clean sheets while Sofapaka managed to score just one goal against their opponents. In those four matches, Gor Mahia's tally of goals scored stands at eight a further indication of the dominance by the champions.
Gor Mahia and Sofapaka registered four consecutive draws in two years; 1-1 draws in both KPL encounters of May and September of 2010 and 0-0 draws in May and September in 2011.
In 2012 and 2013, both sides registered three goals between them in four encounters; K'Ogalo won three of those matches with a 1-0 margin whereas the fourth one ended in a 0-0 draw.
Sofapaka registered a first win over Gor Mahia in 2014 as Fiston Abdoul scored a brace and Ekaliano Ndolo scored another in a 3-2 encounter while Gor got goals from Eugene Asike's own goal and Geoffrey Kizito's.
Both sides have registered eight draws between them; a 1-1 twice in 2010, a 0-0 draw twice in 2011 and once in 2012, 2015, 2016 and a 3-3 draw in 2018.
Baraza believes his charges will face the KPL heavyweights with confidence as they did against Mathare United.
“I won’t take the Gor Mahia game lightly. It’s my hope we will carry the fighting spirit and attitude against Mathare United into that game,” Baraza is quoted by the Standard.
“We’ve to make sure we got off to a good start and make things difficult for them.
“But with the quality Gor possess and their current form, we expect nothing short of a tough game. However, the Kisumu result (losing 2-1) will have no bearing on this match.
”Polack claims Sofapaka's new players might give them an extra edge during the encounter but hopes if they play as they have done in the previous match, then he does not see why they will not overcome their hosts.
“It will be a different game, different approach and a new game and they have a couple of new players who can give them a new dimension, make them change a little bit but it is normal,” Polack told Goal on Friday.
“We will play our usual game, press the ball and take them head-on and I am sure we will get the three points, it was not easy against them in the first round but we won the title because we kept pushing for goals.
Unlike K'Ogalo (44 points), who are on course for a record 19th league title, Batoto ba Mungu (27) have been blowing hot and cold throughout the season.