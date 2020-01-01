Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be keen to seal a double over Batoto ba Mungu when the two sides meet again in the space of two weeks

It is another Kenyan Premier League ( ) encounter that could give a good chance to assert their authority on this fixture again.

Gor Mahia would hope to do a double over their rivals in order to keep their position at the summit from threatening and Kakamega . For , they need the points to move up the ladder away from ninth place.

Game Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, February 8 Time 16:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Richard Aimo, Nicholas Sebwato, Isaiah Wakasala. Defenders Willis Obayi, Faina Jacobs, Brian Kayanja, Stephen Otieno, Thomas Wainaina, Jedinak Ameyaw. Midfielders Ellie Asieche, Titus Achesa, Sammy Imbuye, Mohamed Kilume, Promise Chinoso. Forwards Collin Wakhungu, Kepha Aswani, Sebastien Ikekhai.

Coach John Baraza is expected to field almost the same squad which snatched a late draw against in their last league action.

No major injury has been reported from Sofapaka's camp as at now and Baraza will have the leisure to pick from a fully fit squad.

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Obayi, Jacobs, Kayanja, Asieche, Achesa, Imbuye, Chinoso, Aswani, Ikekhai.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano. Defenders Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Jackson Owusu, Edwin Lavatsa.

Coach Steven Polack is expected to miss defender Wellington Ochieng after he sustained further injury setback while in training this week. The full-back has never been involved since their Caf Confederation Cup match away in Kinshasa against DC Motema Pembe in November.

Michael Apudo is expected to retain the left-back position after featuring in the last three games against , Sofapaka in the first leg encounter and against since signing from Posta .

After his excellent start against Nzoia Sugar, Polack is expected to field Juma Balinya against Batoto ba Mungu again.

Whether new signings Jackson Owusu and Edwin Lavatsa will start against the 2009 KPL champions is all up to the British coach to decide.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Apudo, Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Omondi, Balinya.