Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will hope to keep their winning run going when they face Batoto ba Mungu in a tricky fixture at Wundanyi Stadium

Gor Mahia will continue with their surge to reach the top of the FKF Premier League table when they take on Sofapaka in a top match set for Wundanyi Stadium on Thursday.

K’Ogalo kick-started their campaign to reach the summit of the table with a slim 1-0 win against Nairobi City Stars but they will come up against a Batoto ba Mungu side who returned to action with a 2-0 win against Wazito FC.

Gor Mahia were struggling before the season was halted in March owing to the spike in numbers of the coronavirus pandemic cases and with the top-flight resuming last Friday, they are keen to close the gap between them and the teams ahead of them.

Game Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia Date Thursday, May 20, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi. Defenders Stephen Okola, Michael Kibwage, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, Sebastine Sunday, M. Mulume, D. Nshimirimana Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Titus Achesa, Roy Okal, Nixon Omondi, C. Wakhungu, Ian Mitima, S. Imbuya Forwards Pistone Mutamba, Timothy Otieno, Kepha Aswani, Paul Kiongera.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo confirmed on Wednesday they have no injury concerns from their win against Wazito and will be keen to keep the winning momentum going against K’Ogalo.

Odhiambo, however, admitted he was worried about facing a tricky Gor Mahia side but insisted they already have a plan on how to handle them as their main target is to get maximum points from the fixture.

“We are facing a tricky side; they haven’t had a good season so far regardless of such they pose a threat. We are going into the tie with a clear plan and approach because we have a target and we want to achieve that on Thursday,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.

“Definitely yes our target is clear we collected maximum points on Sunday and we want to build on it come Thursday. As I said before we are taking one game at a time and Thursday’s encounter is another opportunity to push and go for the win.”

“Consistency has been an issue for us this season, we have had mixed results before the lockdown two months ago. On Sunday we had a perfect start and we want to win yet again on Thursday to build on the confidence,” the former Bandari coach continued.

On injuries, Odhiambo said: “We have no fresh injury concern from the weekend fixture except for Benard Muiruri and Alex Imbusia who are continuing with their recovery.

"The rest of the squad is in good health ahead of Thursday showdown.”

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Abdoul, Mutamba, Okal, Sifuna, Kibwage (c), Achesa, Juma, Okola, Omondi, Kingatua, Sunday.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, and Tito Okello.

Apart from forward Samuel Onyango, who will be sitting for exams, Gor Mahia will have a full squad from the one that played against City Stars to pick from their starting XI.

Assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo confirmed the absence of Omolloo but said the squad in camp is ready and raring to handle Sofapaka.

“So far so good we can’t complain,” Omollo told the club’s social media pages. “No injury concerns. It's only Samuel [Onyango], who didn’t travel because he has exams.

“With the determination, the boys have shown in the last two weeks, I am looking forward to a good result.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Odhiambo, Shakava, Ochieng', Muguna, Wendo, Nikiema, Macharia, Miheso, Okello.