Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will continue with their surge to reach the top of the FKF Premier League table when they take on Sofapaka in a top match set for Wundanyi Stadium on Thursday.
K’Ogalo kick-started their campaign to reach the summit of the table with a slim 1-0 win against Nairobi City Stars but they will come up against a Batoto ba Mungu side who returned to action with a 2-0 win against Wazito FC.
Gor Mahia were struggling before the season was halted in March owing to the spike in numbers of the coronavirus pandemic cases and with the top-flight resuming last Friday, they are keen to close the gap between them and the teams ahead of them.
|Game
|Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Thursday, May 20, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi.
|Defenders
|Stephen Okola, Michael Kibwage, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, Sebastine Sunday, M. Mulume, D. Nshimirimana
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Titus Achesa, Roy Okal, Nixon Omondi, C. Wakhungu, Ian Mitima, S. Imbuya
|Forwards
|Pistone Mutamba, Timothy Otieno, Kepha Aswani, Paul Kiongera.
Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo confirmed on Wednesday they have no injury concerns from their win against Wazito and will be keen to keep the winning momentum going against K’Ogalo.
Odhiambo, however, admitted he was worried about facing a tricky Gor Mahia side but insisted they already have a plan on how to handle them as their main target is to get maximum points from the fixture.
“We are facing a tricky side; they haven’t had a good season so far regardless of such they pose a threat. We are going into the tie with a clear plan and approach because we have a target and we want to achieve that on Thursday,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.
“Definitely yes our target is clear we collected maximum points on Sunday and we want to build on it come Thursday. As I said before we are taking one game at a time and Thursday’s encounter is another opportunity to push and go for the win.”
“Consistency has been an issue for us this season, we have had mixed results before the lockdown two months ago. On Sunday we had a perfect start and we want to win yet again on Thursday to build on the confidence,” the former Bandari coach continued.
On injuries, Odhiambo said: “We have no fresh injury concern from the weekend fixture except for Benard Muiruri and Alex Imbusia who are continuing with their recovery.
"The rest of the squad is in good health ahead of Thursday showdown.”
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Abdoul, Mutamba, Okal, Sifuna, Kibwage (c), Achesa, Juma, Okola, Omondi, Kingatua, Sunday.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, and Tito Okello.
Apart from forward Samuel Onyango, who will be sitting for exams, Gor Mahia will have a full squad from the one that played against City Stars to pick from their starting XI.
Assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo confirmed the absence of Omolloo but said the squad in camp is ready and raring to handle Sofapaka.
“So far so good we can’t complain,” Omollo told the club’s social media pages. “No injury concerns. It's only Samuel [Onyango], who didn’t travel because he has exams.
“With the determination, the boys have shown in the last two weeks, I am looking forward to a good result.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Odhiambo, Shakava, Ochieng', Muguna, Wendo, Nikiema, Macharia, Miheso, Okello.
Match Preview
Both teams won their respective matches on the league's return after 56 days without action, with Sofapaka beating Wazito FC 2-0 while Gor Mahia snatched a slim 1-0 win against Nairobi City Stars.
Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma will face his former employer for the first time since moving to Batoto ba Mungu in the last transfer window.
Gor Mahia have enjoyed a decent record against Sofapaka, winning 12 of their 24 league meetings while only losing four in the process, however, in the last battle, it was Batoto ba Mungu who carried the day after beating K’Ogalo 3-1 while in the reverse fixture Gor Mahia had won 2-1.
Before the league took a break, Sofapaka lost 1-0 against Kakamega Homeboyz while Gor Mahia thrashed promoted side Bidco United 3-1.
In the 2019 season, Gor Mahia sealed a double over Sofapaka, winning the first round fixture away 1-0 before beating them at home 2-0.
While K’Ogalo are placed sixth on the 18-team table with 25 points from 15 matches, Sofapaka are one place behind them in position eight as they have managed 22 points from 16 matches.